Vermont is the lone America East team to make it on the Inside Lacrosse preseason rankings, released Monday.

The Catamounts come in at No. 17 in the poll, two spots lower than where they finished in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings at the end of last season. This spot is also two spots higher than UVM was picked in the USA Lacrosse preseason poll.

UVM opens its season against No. 3 Duke on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.