UVM men’s lacrosse slated fourth in 2021 America East Preseason Poll

America East released the 2021 men’s lacrosse preseason coaches’ poll. Vermont tallied 35 points and is slated to finish fourth.

Stony Brook was deemed the preseason favorite with 44 total points. The Seawolves also received four first-place votes. Followed by UAlbany with 43 points, and UMBC with 38. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in first place.

UVM finished the 2020 season at 3-1 overall with the remainder of the schedule cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

46 players from Vermont’s 2020 roster will be returning this year, with an additional 10 first-year players and one graduate transfer.

The Catamounts open the 2021 campaign at Bryant on Feb. 27. UVM’s home opener is scheduled for March. 6 when the Cats host UMass Lowell.