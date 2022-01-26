America East play isn’t until March, but UVM will be going in with a target on its back.

The conference coaches have voted Vermont as the preseason favorite going into this season. It’s the second time UVM has earned the distinction in program history. The first time was prior to the 2020 campaign.

The Catamounts received all six possible first-place votes in the poll. UMBC also receieved a vote, but that was because coaches could not vote for their own team.

The full preseason rankings are as follows: