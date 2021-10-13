UVM men’s soccer handles Hartford

Vermont earned some long-awaited redemption at Virtue Field on Tuesday night.

UVM took advantage of an early Hartford red card, and the Catamounts capitalized once in each half for a 2-0 win against the Hawks.

It was the first time the teams squared off since the 2019 America East semifinals, when Hartford eliminated UVM in overtime.

The Catamounts improved to 8-3-1 this season (3-1-0 in conference play) and took home their third win in a row.

Next up, Vermont hits the road to take on No. 4 New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.