UVM men’s soccer is 3-1 early in the 2023 season but can keep the winning going at home against Lehigh on Saturday at 6 p.m. The last time the Catamounts faced the Mountain Hawks, UVM won 3-0, but the team respects the fact that the weekends’ opponent is more experienced and not to be taken lightly. Watch above as the team discussed the upcoming game and the current feeling within the locker room.