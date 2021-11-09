UVM men’s soccer set for America East semifinal

Wednesday's meeting with NJIT will be the Cats' first game in nine days

If it feels like a long time since Vermont has been in action, it’s because it has.

The Catamounts get their conference postseason push underway hosting sixth-seeded NJIT on Wednesday night, and the contest will be UVM’s first in nine days.

NJIT is coming off a quarterfinal victory over UAlbany on Saturday, and Vermont stressed the important of being ready to play out of the gate.

“The start of a game is key component of the match,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “We’re talking about starting on the forefoot, playing fearless, being aggressive.”

In addition to the long wait, UVM also didn’t know which team it would be up against until this weekend. The team is confident it knows NJIT well, and Vermont has a lot of faith in its game plan.

“This will be our fourth time [playing NJIT] in the past year,” UVM senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira said. “Where we excel is on set pieces and taking advantage of our size, so I think if we execute that well and play well defensively, I think we’ll be successful.”

Vermont has handled the Highlanders in their last three meetings, including the America East semifinal on April 15, 2021.

UVM and NJIT will clash in another semifinal meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Virtue Field.