UVM men’s soccer takes care of UMass Lowell

Vermont grad student Matt Black made his mark in the Cats’ victory on Thursday night.

Black scored the first two UVM goals of the Catamount, both to take the lead, as the Catamounts closed the home side of the regular season with a 3-1 win over UMass Lowell on Virtue Field.

UVM junior Noah Egan also chipped in with a late insurance goal against the River Hawks.

The Cats improved to 10-4-2 (5-1-1 in America East) following the win, and clinched the number two seed in the America East tournament.

Vermont closes out the regular season on the road against Binghamton on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.