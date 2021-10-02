UVM men’s soccer tops UMBC for first America East win

The Catamounts opened the October slate with a rain-soaked win over the Retrievers at Virtue Field.

UVM sophomore Max Murray broke through for his first-career goal in the 20th minute of play, and grad student Nacho Lerech picked up the game-winner in the second half of an eventual 2-1 decision.

Vermont earned its first America East win of the season, and pushed its conference record to 1-1 (6-3-1 overall). The Cats go right back on the road for a conference clash against NJIT on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.