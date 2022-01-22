Vermont picked up another convincing win in Patrick Gym on Friday afternoon.

The Catamounts controlled Hartford, and junior Emma Utterback scored 21 points as UVM topped Hartford 77-60 for its third win in a row.

“We’re not satisfied, but I think we are really impressed with the way we get out of adversity,” Utterback said. “I’m really proud with how we’re starting to figure that out.”

Senior guard Sarah wells finished one point shy of a double-double with 12 assists and nine points. She added five assists and four steals in the victory, while only turning the ball over once.

UVM improved to 10-7 this season (4-2 in America East) following the win. The Catamounts get right back to it on the road against Hartford on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.