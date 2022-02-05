Anna Olson’s last-second heroics at the line helped the Cats to a win on Saturday.

The sophomore forward drained a free throw with only four seconds left on the clock, and UVM came away with a 56-55 victory over UMass Lowell in Patrick Gym. Olson finished tied for a game-high with 19 points.

Vermont went into halftime trailing 32-28, but a big third quarter performance put them in front heading into the final frame. The Catamounts finished regulation on a 5-0 run to edge the River Hawks.

UVM has won two games in a row, and improved to 7-4 in America East play. Next up, Vermont goes back on the road to face Binghamton on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.