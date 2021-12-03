UVM women’s basketball wins nail-biter against LIU

Catamounts let first-half lead slip away, fight for close victory

Vermont’s win came in a much more exciting fashion against Long Island University on Friday night.

The Catamounts built a 16-point lead at halftime, but the Sharks outscored UVM 31-16 in the second half, where a late basket from Delaney Richason helped the home team to a razor-thin 52-51 victory at Patrick Gym.

UVM sophomore forward Ann Olson posted a game-high 17 points in the win, while graduate student Josie Larkins helped out with 12 points behind a first-half surge.

Vermont improved to 3-4 this season, while LIU dropped to a still-winless 0-8 mark this season.

The Cats continue their home stand hosting Loyola Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon.