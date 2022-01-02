Vermont kicked off the new year with a bang on Sunday afternoon.

Three different Catamounts found the net as UVM shut out Maine 3-0 at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Sophomore forward Natalie Mlynkova came away with the game-winner on a tally in the second period, and Ellice Murphy’s shorthanded goal sent Vermont into the second intermission with a 2-0 lead. Hailey Burns found the net for some insurance in the third period against the Black Bears.

First-year keeper Sydney Correa made 14 saves behind a stingy UVM defense to earn her first career win in the shutout, and Vermont’s penalty killing unit was a perfect three-for-three in the victory.

Vermont improved to 10-8-1 (7-5-1 in Hockey East) and will stay home for a weekend set against UConn beginning on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.