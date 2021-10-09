UVM women’s hockey drops series-opener against Colgate

Raiders hand Cats their first loss of the season

Less than a minute was all it took for fourth-ranked Colgate to steal a win on Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders tallied a pair of scores in a 48-span in the second period, and tacked on an empty netter in the final minutes of regulation to handle the Catamounts in a 3-0 decision at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Colgate opened scoring with a power-play goal courtesy of a one-timed blast from Sammy Smigliani. Junior forward Danielle Serdachny followed that up with a net-front finish moments later to pad the advantage and hand UVM its first loss of the season.

The Raiders improved to 5-0 this season, while Vermont fell to 2-1. The Cats will get another chance to earn a statement win in Sunday’s series-finale against Colgate at 4 p.m.