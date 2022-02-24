The Catamounts were well-represented as Hockey East began handing out its regular season awards.

Scoring Champion: Senior Forward Theresa Schafzahl

The Austria native tallied 21 goals and 18 assists for a league-leading 39 points in just 21 Hockey East contests this season. She is the first Catamount to lead Hockey East in scoring in UVM men’s or women’s hockey history. The prolific conference scoring campaign was part of an overall effort that saw her set new Vermont records in goals and points in a season.

Best Defender: Senior Maude Poulin-Labelle

UVM’s star blue-liner is the first Catamount to win this award. Poulin-Labelle was over a point-per-game player on the back end, and posted 12 and 17 assists in 25 Hockey East contests. Overall, she broke her own Vermont records for scoring by a defender with 13 goals and 34 points this season.

Best Defensive Forward: Graduate Student Alyssa Holmes

Holmes is only the second UVM player to be named the conference’s best defensive forward. She was a stellar +25 in goal differential this season and her 239 faceoff wins ranked fifth-most in Hockey East.

All-Rookie Team Selection: Freshman Forward Reagan Miller

Miller stepped into an important role with players out of the lineup, and scored five goals in 21 games this season.

Hockey East will anounce its 2021-22 All-Star teams on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ahead of the conference quarterfinals. Finalists for Player, Rookie and Coach of the Year will be announced on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m., and the winners will be revealed ahead of the semifinals on Wednesday, March 2.

