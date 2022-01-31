The Catamounts have broken into the USCHO top ten for the first time in program history.

UVM comes into the national rankings tied with UConn at number ten, and its the most recent in a long stretch of new ground for the Cats.

Vermont earned this ranking due in large part to Friday’s upset victory against then-number one Northeastern, but that win was also one in a now seven-game win streak.

UVM will try and prove it deserves the recognition when it begins a two-game stretch at Maine starting on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.