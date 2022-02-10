This class of Catamounts has truly seen it all.

“There’s been a lot of downs over the years,” UVM grad student forward Alyssa Holmes said. “But this year we’ve been able to make history, so that’s what really stands out.”

In Holmes’ first three years at UVM (2017-20), the team won just ten games a season. This year, the Cats are one more victory away from 20 wins, and have already shattered their program best for a single season. The team has also seen its most Hockey East wins in a single campaign (and counting) and its first-ever Top-10 ranking.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears from that class really went into it,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “They’ve made a huge impact.”

Vermont is currently second in Hockey East, which sets them up for home ice to begin the conference postseason. The Cats have four more games left on the regular season schedule, and will begin their final regular season home series hosting Boston University on Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.