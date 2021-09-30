UVM women’s hockey leaning on experience, depth to start season

This season begins a lot earlier than last year’s campaign did for Vermont women’s hockey.

The 2020-21 schedule started on December 19: over two and a half months later than the 2021-22 slate.

UVM opens play with six-straight home games at Gutterson Fieldhouse, starting with a two-game series against RPI that begins on Friday, Oct. 1. The Engineers are off to an early 0-2 start after being swept by Mercyhurst. Puck drop for Vermont’s season opener is set for 6 p.m.

The Catamounts are coming off a season that saw them get off to a 6-1 start, but one that ended with four consecutive losses. This year, the team returns a ton of experience in nine of its top ten scorers from a season ago.

“We have eight seniors and three grad students,” UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer said. “It’s the most together, bought-in team we’ve had since I’ve been here, and it’s a joy to be around them.”

The team’s roster also features eight defenders for the first time in Plumer’s tenure, which has opened up more possibilities at practice.

“It really allows us to do more five-on-five stuff, to have a mini scrimmage where you can have four [defenders] on each team,” Plumer said.

The head coach added that the team has a great mix of veterans and younger players, which will take a lot of pressure off the underclassmen to come in and compete right away.

“Last year, one of the best benefits was having that three and a half months before we played a game for the freshmen to learn how to play college hockey and to learn what the level was,” Plumer said. “It’s really nice to have such a veteran team and a great group of captains to show them the way.”

