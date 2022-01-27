Vermont gets one more crack at Northeastern on Friday, and this matchup is even more daunting than last.

UVM dropped a two-game set against NU in Gutterson Fieldhouse earlier this season. The sweep began a now 13-game winning streak for Northeastern, who comes into Friday’s meeting as the top-ranked team in the country.

“I mean, it’s the ultimate test, right?” UVM graduate student forward and captain Kristina Shanahan said. “We want to be that team that wins Hockey East and to be that, we have to go through the best.”

The Cats will also have to beat Northeastern on its home rink, a site the Huskies haven’t lost in this season (9-0-1). UVM takes a five-game winning streak into the game, but this contest is the real measuring stick for the team’s success.

“The bar is set with them,” UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer said. “I think being able to finally put enough pucks in the net and play a complete game would be a huge boost of confidence.”

Vermont clashes with Northeastern on Friday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in Boston.