Vermont came out hot against Boston University on Saturday afternoon.

Senior forward Theresa Schafzahl came to play on Senior Day and notched her first-ever hat trick in the 5-2 victory in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Schafzahl’s finished the two-game set with six points behind three goals and three assists, and is now two goals away from matching Amanda Pelkey’s program record 21 tallies in a single season.

UVM reached 20 wins in a season for the first time ever, and the team concludes its regular season with a two-game set on the road against Boston College starting Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.