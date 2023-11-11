UVM women’s hockey faced Boston College for Pack the Gut and set a new attendance record with 2,705 fans packing the stands. The Catamounts got out to a 3-0 lead but gave up six unanswered goals and the Eagles came away with a 6-3 win.

The men’s hockey team didn’t have much better luck losing to 14-ranked UMass on the road 4-1.

The women’s basketball team was also on the road for their second regular season game. The Catamounts bade a late comeback against Providence, but couldn’t finish it off. The Friars won 57-47.