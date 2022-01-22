Vermont is just one win away from matching its all-time best in Hockey East.

UVM controlled Providence for the second night in a row and earned the weekend sweep behind a 4-1 decision over the Friars.

Catamounts captain opened scoring once again, but Maddie Skelton’s second-period tip-in proved to be the game-winner in Vermont’s 12th conference win of the year. Its best total is 13, set in the 2013-14 season.

Shanahan led the way with a pair of goals and an assists in the victory, while senior forward Theresa Schafzahl posted a goal and an assist for a two-point night.

UVM improved to 15-9-2 this season, and 12-6-1 in conference play. Next up, it’s a battle between the top two teams in the Hockey East standings as the Catamounts travel to face No. 3 Northeastern on Friday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.