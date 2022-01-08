Vermont turned in a turnaround performance against tenth-ranked UConn on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 loss against the Huskies, the Catamounts responded with a 6-2 win to take a weekend split in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Six Catamounts picked up two-point nights in the victory, and Schafzahl led the way with two goals on a pair of empty-netters.

Junior defender Cam Morrissey scored her first career goal with about five minutes to go in the first period to even the game at 1-1. The Cats never trailed again from that point on.

UVM freshman keeper Sydney Correa earned the second win of her young college career behind a 19-save effort.

Vermont earned a crucial three Hockey East points and improved to 8-6-1 in league play (11-9-2 overall) following the win. UConn dropped to 9-4-2 (15-5-2 overall). Next up, Vermont travels to Holy Cross for a two-game tilt that begins on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.