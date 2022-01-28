If Friday’s matchup was “the ultimate test,” the Cats passed with flying colors.

That’s how Vermont captain Kristina Shanahan referred to UVM’s contest against top-ranked Northeastern, and it’s fitting she scored the opening tally in a 2-1 Catamount win at Matthews Arena.

Play that WIN song T-SWIFT…this team is 🔥🔥🔥#wintheday pic.twitter.com/rGCWqUm31U — UVM Women's Hockey (@UVMwhockey) January 28, 2022

Native Vermonter and UVM sophomore Bella Parento scored the deciding tally less than halfway through the third period as the Cats endeed Northeastern’s 13-game winning streak, and picked up a win against a number one-ranked team for the first time in program history.

The Vermont defense proved to be a huge factor in the victory, holding the Huskies to just one goal in the effort. Northeastern’s average scoring rate coming in was 3.6 goals per game. UVM negated all three Husky power plays, and sophomore keeper Jessie McPherson made 35 saves in the win, including a clutch stop in the final minute of play.

🚨DOWN GOES NO. 1🚨@UVMwhockey snapped No.1 Northeastern's 20-game unbeaten streak thanks to Bella Parento's go-ahead goal in the third and this incredible save by Jessie McPherson! #NCAAHockey x 🎥@hockey_east pic.twitter.com/NCJf9rpwDC — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 28, 2022

UVM has now won six in a row and improved to 16-9-2 with the upset. The Cats return home to host New Hampshire on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.