A strong fourth quarter pushed the Seawolves past Vermont on Wednesday night.

In a game that saw 12 lead changes, the lone shift in the fourth was the difference as Stony Brook held off UVM 71-63 for the regular season sweep in Patrick Gym.

Both squads had four starters reach double-digit scoring, and Stony Brook snior guard Anastasia Warren led the way with a game-high 19 points. UVM sophomore forward Anna Olson paced the Cats with 16 points, and also added eight rebounds.

Stony Brook claimed its sixth win in a row and snapped Vermont’s four-game winning streak with the victory. Stony Brook will leave America East for the Colonia Athletic Association in July 2022, making this the final regular season clash between these teams as conference foes.

Next up, Vermont will look to rebound at Maine on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.