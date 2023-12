The Catamounts women’s basketball team welcomed Duquesne to Patrick Gym on Saturday for a high-scoring game. UVM scored a season-high 77 points in the win in the team’s most complete offensive performance. Vermont beat the Dukes 77-61.

The men’s team faced a tough test on the road against Virginia Tech. The Hokies held Vermont to only 17 points in the first half en route to a 73-51 win. The Cats dropped their fourth game of the season.