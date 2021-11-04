UVM women’s soccer beats UAlbany, advances to America East title game

Cats host conference championship for first time ever

The road to the America East championship will run through Catamount Country on Sunday.

UVM women’s soccer scored three unanswered goals, including two from junior Karen Wallace, to top UAlbany 3-1 in Thursday’s conference semifinal at Virtue Field.

Vermont senior Alex West tallied the eventual game-winner early in the second half, and the Cats’ victory propelled them to just their second-ever championship game and first on home turf.

UVM previously made it to the 2017 title game, but fell short against Stony Brook.

The Catamounts will have a shot at their first-ever league title on Sunday, Nov. 7 when the team hosts sixth-seeded New Hampshire at 2 p.m. The Wildcats won their lone league championship in 2014.