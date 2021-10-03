UVM women’s soccer takes down NJIT

Vermont needed just five minutes to do all the damage it needed against NJIT on Sunday afternoon.

Highlanders keeper Molly Saylor stood tall for the first 72 minutes of action, but UVM finally figured her out when Alyssa Oviedo went bar-down on a free kick just outside the box to give the Cats the lead. Five minutes later, Frances O’Donnell finished a penalty kick to seal a 2-0 win at Virtue Field.

UVM improved its record to 5-5-1 this season, and 2-2 in America East play. The Catamounts also pushed their all-time mark against the Highlanders to 2-0.

The Catamounts have rebounded to win their last two games, and will try and continue that streak back on the road against Hartford on Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon.