UVM women’s soccer tops UNH for first-ever America East championship

The Catamounts ninth-straight win sent them to the big dance in Sunday’s America East title game.

Montpelier, Vt. native Cricket Basa scored the lone goal to send UVM to a 1-0 win over New Hampshire and on its first-ever conference title.

Senior keeper Lydia Kessel made numerous big saves in the second half, and the victory on Sunday tied her for most single-season wins by a UVM keeper at 11.

This season has seen unexpected success from Vermont, which was picked seventh in the America East preseason poll. It’s success the Cats themselves didn’t even expect at times.

“We went into the season 0-2, so we really didn’t think this would happen, but we just kept working,” Kessel said. “The main focus was every game, one at a time. It’s amazing. To have this be my last game on Virtue [Field] is truly amazing, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

“They were never rattled by anything, whether it was a loss earlier on in the season, or there were a couple games where we did get down a goal,” UVM head coach Kristi Huizenga said. “They really just put their heads down and worked.”

The Catamounts season continues with an NCAA Tournament bid. The team will find out their opponent when the field is unveiled on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 in a broadcast on NCAA.com.