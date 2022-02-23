The Catamounts’ leading scorer might have some insider knowledge, but that’s not exactly what UVM men’s hockey will rely on.

Senior forward Philip Lagunov played four seasons and 129 total games for UMass-Amherst. He was on the 2021 squad that captured the DI national title, as well as the 2019 team that loss in the national championship game. Even though Lagunov is an asset in preparing for the Minutemen, Vermont is trying to focus more on itself.

“We’re worrying about making sure we are who we are trying to be,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “Yeah, there are systems that we know and we pick on and we’re going to look to exploit. I’m going to run those by Phil and hopefully Phil has the courage to tell me if I’m wrong.”

“Obviously, it’s important to understand who we’re playing against, but the value is in house and what we do here,” Lagunov added.

UVM begins its two-game series against UMass on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.