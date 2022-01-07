UVM picked up its 23rd-straight win against UNH in Patrick Gym on Thursday night.

Vermont sixth-year player and South Burlington, Vt. native Benny Shungu dropped a new career-high 29 points as the Catamounts earned a 82-68 victory in their long-awaited conference opener against the Wildcats.

Both teams were dialed-in from beyond the arc in the first half, and combined for 13 made triples after 20 minutes of play. UVM and UNH were also both shooting over 60 percent from long range in that span.

The Catamounts turned in a more complete effort in the second half, and turned a tightly-contested matchup into a comfortable win by the end of regulation.

UVM improved to 9-4 this season following its first America East victory. The Cats’ next conference matchup (as of right now) has them hosting Stony Brook on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.