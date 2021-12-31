UVM answered late, but couldn’t climb all the way back in Thursday’s battle against RPI.

A three-goal stretch from the Engineers proved to be the difference in a 3-2 decision at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont freshman forward Jesper Tarkiainen found the net for his first collegiate goal just 2:27 into the contest, but a pair of late RPI tallies helped the Engineers close the first period with the lead, and hold onto it for the remainder of play.

UVM senior defender and Cornell transfer Joe Leahy found the net with a late power-play goal in the third, and the Cats never found the equalizer despite some good chances in the final minutes.

Vermont closes 2021 at 3-12-2, and will return for a road matchup against Holy Cross on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m