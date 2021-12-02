Vermont men’s hockey gets ready for Maine this weekend

UVM and Maine are on mirror trajectories heading into the two-game set this weekend.

The Black Bears are one point ahead of last-place Vermont in Hockey East, courtesy of an overtime loss. Both teams boast just one conference victory to this point, and UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft sees the similarities going into the matchup.

“They have a new coach, they’ve reconstructed their roster, their building towards their identity too,” Woodcroft said. “This is going to be a really good test for us and for Maine.”

The Catamounts are coming off a win against Dartmouth, and the squad is ready to try and get some momentum going as they return to conference play.

“We’re excited to go out to the Alfond [Arena] and play in that rink and that environment,” UVM junior captain Andrew Lucas said. “It’s kind of college hockey at its core and one of my favorite rinks to play in, but we’re just trying to take in each practice and get better every day for this weekend.”

The weekend series in Orono begins Friday, Dec. 3 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.