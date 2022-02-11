UVM took the 122nd installment of its series with New Hampshire on Friday night.

The Catamounts celebrated its seniors against UNH, but sophomore keeper Gabe Carriere made 23 stops in a 3-0 shutout against the Wildcats in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

It was a goalie duel for more than half the contest, until freshman Isak Walther redirected a puck past UNH goalie Mike Anderson for the eventual game-winner over 33 minutes into play.

Vermont snapped a three-game skid with the win and improved to 6-18-2 this season (4-10-2 in Hockey East). The Cats return to action hosting Merrimack for a single game on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.