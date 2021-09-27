Vermont men’s hockey picked last in Hockey East preseason poll

Coming off of a one-win season, the Catamounts were picked 11th of 11 in this year’s Hockey East preseason coaches’ poll

The reigning NCAA and Hockey East champion UMass was picked as the season favorite with eight first place votes. Second-place Boston University and third-place Boston College also received first-place votes.

Vermont opens the conference schedule hosting BC in a two-game set starting Friday, Oct. 29. UVM plays its season-opener in Gutterson Fieldhouse hosting Colgate for a two-game tilt that begins Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.