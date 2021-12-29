UVM gets another crack at RPI on Thursday, and the Cats get home ice once again.

A last-minute change realted to RPI’s campus restrictions moved the contest, originally scheduled to be played at RPI, to Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon.

The Engineers defeated the Catmounts in October, but UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said the team was playing heavily shorthanded.

“We had just lost five defensemen, which in my 23 years [of coaching], I have never seen that in my life,” Woodcroft said. “We talked about the adversity from that game and used it a lot for the games going forward. I think that was the start of us figuring out who we want to be.”



UVM has won three games since the first meeting between these teams, and RPI comes in with an 8-11-2 mark this time around. The Engineers are on a three-game slump, having lost the last three of a four-game series against Alaska-Fairbanks earlier this month.

This matchup is also another chance for UVM sophomore defenseman and RPI transfer Cory Babichuk to get a win against his former team, but he is more focused on the overall development of the team.

“We’re just trying to grow here,” Babichuk said. “I think when you play a team earlier in the year, and now playing them a few months later, it’s a real test and it’s a nice spot to see where we’re at.”

Puck drop in Gutterson Fieldhouse is slated for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.