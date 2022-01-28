UVM wasted no time welcoming the Nanooks to Burlington on Friday night.

Senior defender Carter Long scored the eventual game-winner just 38 seconds into play, and sophomore keeper Gabe Carriere stopped all 21 shots he faced in the 2-0 decision in Gutterson Fieldhouse to start the weekend series.

It ended up being a two-goal performance for Long, who added a late empty-netter to seal things up for the Cats. Those tallies were his first two goals of the season.

Vermont improved to 5-15-2 this season following the win, and will wrap the series against Fairbanks on Saturday, Jan. 29 with another 7 p.m. puck drop.