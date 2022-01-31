Home court continued to breed success for UVM on Monday night.

The Catamounts used a late push to take down UAlbany 73-61 in Patrick Gym and stay perfect in conference play.

Vermont picked it up in the second half, shooting 64-percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes and using a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Four Cats posted double-digit scoring totals, and senior forward Ryan Davis led the way with 17 points in the win.

UVM improved to 8-0 in America East this season following the win, as well as 9-0 on home court. The team also pushed its win streak to ten in a row.

Next up, Vermont stays home to host NJIT on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.