The Highlanders left a memorable impression with their first-ever America East win last season.

NJIT upset the Cats in double-overtime, buzzer-beating fashion to top UVM 82-81 in Patrick Gym. Now, as UVM gets ready to play the Highlanders for the first time since then, they’re going on the road to a gym they’ve never played in.

Vermont head coach John Becker made the trip to Newark, N.J. in 2009, but that was well before NJIT built its new arena, the NJIT Wellness and Events Center.

“It’s the first time we’ll be down there playing in their new gym, so it will be different,” Becker said. “We’ll have a shootaround there, and the sightlines in every gym are different as far as shooting goes. It will be good to get in there and see what that gym is like.”

UVM has been shooting much more efficiently since conference play began, including a 46.4-percent three-point outing in its first road test of the year at UMBC, and 53.3-percent from the field.

“It’s basketball at the end of the day,” UVM graduate student guard Ben Shungu said.

Vermont looks for a 4-0 conference start at the home of the Highlanders on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.