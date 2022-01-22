UVM fought through a rough patch in the second half to stay perfect in conference play on Saturday.

The Catamounts took a 17-point lead into the break, and had to sweat it out for much of the second in a 82-72 decision in Patrick Gym.

Vermont leaders Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis shouldered much of the scoring effort with 24 and 21 points, respectively.

UVM has now scored 80+ points in every conference game this season en route to a 5-0 start to the league schedule. The Cats’ next test takes them to Stony Brook for a rematch against the Seawolves on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:31 p.m.