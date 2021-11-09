Vermont men’s hoops looking to find identity early in the season

The Catamounts are looking to learn a lot about themselves as the season gets underway.

A robust non-conference slate returns after last season’s conference-only schedule, and UVM is hoping to earn wins while also discovering its identity.

“It’s going to be a long couple months here and certainly in November, we’re on the road I think 13 or 14 days this month, so we’ll find out a lot,” UVM head coach John Becker said.

Vermont is set to play eight non-conference games in November, but just two will be on its home court in Patrick Gym. Overall, UVM will get home court for just four of 14 games before America East play begins on January 2.

UVM begins the season on the road against fellow mid-major standout Northern Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.