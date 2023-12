The Catamounts men’s lax team has released its 2024 season schedule and it’s rip with good matchups. The team opens up the regular season against Syracuse on the road on February 3. Three more road games follow before Vermont plays its home opener on March 2 against Harvard. Conference play started on March 16 against NJIT.

The Catamounts only play six games at home this season, while battling on the road for eight.