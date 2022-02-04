Catamounts go on the road to battle third-ranked Duke

The Catamounts’ season-opener is far from a “cupcake” matchup.

UVM men’s lacrosse is set to battle No. 3 Duke in Durham, N.C. on Sunday afternoon. Vermont has met the Blue Devils three previous times, all on the road, and all have gone in favor of Duke.

The Blue Devils have also won 11-straight road contests, but Vermont sees itself as a “road warrior.”

“We always feel like the underdog,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “I think our experience playing teams like Maryland, like Virginia and ACC teams has really helped us gain that experience and comfortability that we can play with these teams and we can compete at a high level no matter who we play.”

Vermont is 0-14 all-time against current members of the ACC. Duke already has a win under its belt coming into this game. The Blue Devils took care of Robert Morris 21-12 on Friday night.

Sunday’s meeting between Vermont and Duke is set to begin at 1 p.m.