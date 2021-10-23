Vermont men’s soccer blanks UAlbany on Senior Day

Cats claim sole possession of second place in America East

Two early tallies powered UVM to victory at Virtue Field on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Zach Barrett and senior Joe Morrison picked up a pair of goals to put the Cats up 2-0 just 12 minutes in, and that score stood up in Vermont’s victory over UAlbany.

The win pushed UVM into sole possession of second place in America East at 4-1-1 in conference play. UAlbany fell to 3-2-1 and moved back to third place.

Vermont stays home for its next conference battle against UMass Lowell. The Cats host the River Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.