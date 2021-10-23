Vermont men’s soccer blanks UAlbany on Senior Day

Two early tallies powered UVM to victory at Virtue Field on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Zach Barrett and senior Joe Morrison picked up a pair of goals to put the Cats up 2-0 just 12 minutes in, and that score stood up in Vermont’s victory over UAlbany.
The win pushed UVM into sole possession of second place in America East at 4-1-1 in conference play. UAlbany fell to 3-2-1 and moved back to third place.
Vermont stays home for its next conference battle against UMass Lowell. The Cats host the River Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.