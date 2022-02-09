Ryan Davis fell just short of 1,000, but UVM rolled Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Ten Catamounts got on the score sheet as Vermont beat the Bearcats 82-51 and picked up its 13th win in a row. That mark matches the longest active win streak in the country.

Fifth year guard Justin Mazzulla led a well-rounded scoring effort with 13 points, while five UVM players reached double-digit scoring.

Ryan Davis finished the night with 11 points, just two shy of the 1,000-point milestone. The senior forward tweaked his back in the first half, and only played 20 minutes in the victory.

Vermont improved to 11-0 in America East play, and 19-4 overall with the victory. The Catamounts have now beaten every conference opponent, and will continue league play on the road against UAlbany on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.