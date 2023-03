The size and physicality of the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team was too much to handle for the Catamounts on Saturday. Vermont lost 95-52 in its round of 64 game to conclude its season. Fans showed out for the Catamounts at Gampel Pavilion as the drive from Burlington is only four hours. Despite the NCAA tournament loss, Vermont head coach Alisa Kresge is excited for the exposure her program was given for the national stage.

