The Catamounts get home ice once again for the Hockey East quarterfinals, but they haven’t forgot about 2021’s result.

“It’s something I’ve thought about all season,” UVM captain Kristina Shanahan said.

UVM began the playoffs on home ice last season, only to suffer an upset loss against fifth-seeded Maine. That disappointment has been a big motivator for the Cats with their playoffs about to begin.

“The lingering memory is to play with urgency,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “We need to make the most of the 60 minutes.”

The postseason begins with even more expectations for UVM than there were in 2020. The second-seeded Cats host Providence on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.