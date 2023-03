Another year, another deep playoff run falls short of the championship game. The Vermont women’s hockey team has never made it past the semifinals in Hockey East, but this year the team seemed to be more prepared to handle the playoffs. But on Wednesday night hosting the semifinal game against Providence, the Catamounts failed to find the back of the net and lose 1-0.

With their season ending, so does the Catamounts careers of possibly 10 mainstays of this team.