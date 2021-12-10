Cats earn first win over BC since 2009

Jim Plumer’s squad secured a 3-1 victory over Boston College on Friday afternoon. The Catamounts beat the Eagles for the first time since 2009.

In Vermont’s last seven games the Catamounts are 5-1-1. UVM outshot the Eagles 47-16. Reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Year Jessie McPherson tallied 15 saves for the Cats.

The Catamounts scored all three of their goals in the first period. Maddy Skelton, Evelyne Blais-Savoie, and Tynka Patkova recorded a goal teach.

UVM returns to action on Friday, December 31 on the road at Hockey East foe Providence. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m.