The Catamounts knocked down even more milestones on Sunday afternoon.

UVM got a late push with a pair of power play goals to beat New Hampshire 4-2 in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont reached 14 Hockey East wins in a season for the first time ever, and also set a new program best with its seventh-straight conference victory.

Catamount senior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle scored the game-winner on the advantage in the third period, and tied Lily Humphrey with a game-high two points. Both players picked up a goal and an assist.

Senior forward Theresa Schafzahl put the game away with another power-play tally late in regulation, and extended her point streak to nine games.

Vermont will try to keep rolling on a two-game set at Maine that begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.