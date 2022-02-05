The Catamounts reached another milestone on Saturday afternoon.

UVM finished off a two-game sweep against Maine and reached 19 wins in a season for the first time in program history. Vermont also did not trail for the entirety of the weekend set against the Black Bears.

Vermont’s previous best 18-win campaign was in 2013-14. That season ended in the Hockey East semifinals, in a losing effort against top-seeded Boston College.

The Cats will try and extend that win total, along with their current nine-game win streak, when they begin a two-game series hosting Boston University. The weekend set begins Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.